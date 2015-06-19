China central bank data shows second month of net FX inflows in May

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. Picture taken April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank and commercial banks bought a net $5.2 billion in foreign exchange in May, official data showed, indicating small money inflows, but analysts still expect further policy easing to support the slowing economy.

Net currency purchases were 32.2 billion yuan ($5.19 billion)in May, according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data released on Friday.

That followed net buying of 32.4 billion yuan in April, reversing net selling of 156.5 billion yuan in March.

Data published by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Thursday showed that banks alone bought a net $1.3 billion in foreign exchange settlements in May, reversing net sales of $17.3 billion in April.

Concerns over China’s economic slowdown and possible interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve had led to a wave of capital outflows, although Chinese officials said the flows were “normal” and should not be considered as capital flight.

Recent outflows had put pressure on the central bank to cut banks’ reserve requirement to spur money supply at a time when economic growth is grinding towards a 25-year low this year.

That was on top of three interest rate cuts since November.

China is looking for new ways to lower stubbornly high long-term borrowing costs and stop the fruits of its looser monetary policy being pumped into speculative plays instead of supporting its economy, policy insiders say.

“Despite a jump in money rates this week, it is not difficult to borrow in the market,” said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai.

“While the market is mixed on when the PBOC will make another monetary easing move, market conditions may allow it to postpone the next step, although the central bank tends to surprise.”

Analysts attributed easing outflows to uncertainties about the U.S. economy and the timing and speed of the Fed’s expected rate increases - reflected in a pull-back in the dollar against major currencies, rather than any improvements in China’s economy.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of major currencies has lost about 6 percent from a peak in March.

“Capital outflows may reappear if the dollar regains steam,” said Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

“China’s economy is showing some signs of stabilization but second-quarter growth is likely to dip below 7 percent.”

Most analysts expect the central bank to loosen policy further to support the economy and help local governments to swap high-interest debt for bonds with lower yields.

($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan)