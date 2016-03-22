China considers Tobin tax to contain capital outflows: FX regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is studying a Tobin tax as a possible policy tool to curb capital outflows, an official at the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday, even though he added that such flows have eased in recent months.

Wang Yungui, head of the policy and regulation department at China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), did not mention a time frame or other details about when such a tax might be rolled out in the world’s second largest economy.

“We will continue to develop tools over the next period including the consideration of a Tobin tax,” Wang said.

“We would not exclude the possibility of implementing a Tobin tax in the future to curb the pace of short-term capital flows. And we will continue to study it,” he said.

The comments followed similar remarks from a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), who said on March 19 that a Tobin tax is still an “academic subject”.

Chinese officials have floated the idea of the Tobin tax, a scheme to penalize short-term currency speculators that was first proposed by Nobel prize-winning American economist James Tobin in 1972.

Some analysts believe it would still take time for the introduction of the Tobin tax, given recently eased capital outflows and a stable yuan exchange rate.

“There has been talk of the PBOC introducing a Tobin tax, but we do not see this is necessary,” economists at ANZ wrote in a note published on Monday.

“But a wide ranging tax on FX transactions, if enacted, will likely hurt sentiment and affect liquidity,” it said.

On Tuesday, Wang said China will increase trading costs for short-term speculative capital and step up monitoring of illegal foreign exchange activities among trading firms.

Recent data showed net foreign exchange sales by the central bank and commercial banks dropped in February as the yuan CNY=CFXS stabilized, partly due to the dollar's broad retreat as expectations cooled on further interest rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve.