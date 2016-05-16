FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's economy to help stabilize cross-border capital flows: regulator
May 16, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

China's economy to help stabilize cross-border capital flows: regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer counts Chinese Yuan banknotes as she purchases vegetables at a market in Beijing, China, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy will operate within a reasonable range in the near term which will fundamentally help stabilize cross border capital flows, the country’s foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

Capital outflow pressure eased in April, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

Earlier on Monday, data showed China’s commercial banks sold $23.7 billion of foreign exchange in April, down from net sales of $36.4 billion in March.

The drop showed that domestic companies were paying their foreign debts at a slower pace, SAFE said in a statement, adding that companies were less willing to hold foreign exchange in April.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
