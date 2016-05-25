China to raise retail fuel prices by up to 210 yuan per ton: NDRC

A gas station attendant puts fuel into a customer's car at PetroChina's filling station in Beijing, China, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner will raise the retail price of gasoline by 210 yuan ($32.00) per ton and diesel by 200 yuan per ton from Thursday.

The increases are the third upwards adjustment since the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) introduced a new pricing mechanism in January.

Gasoline prices were last increased by 120 yuan per ton on May 11, when diesel prices were also hiked by 115 yuan per ton.

The NDRC said in January that it would not lower domestic fuel prices while oil prices are below $40 a barrel.