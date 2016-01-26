FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fundamentals for China's long-term economic development unchanged: vice premier
January 26, 2016 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Fundamentals for China's long-term economic development unchanged: vice premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Fundamentals that support sound long-term economic development in China remain unchanged, Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said on Tuesday.

Wang’s remarks came at the launch event for China’s chairmanship of a group called “B20” , comprising a group of international business leaders that supports the G20 summit of world leaders which China will host this year.

The vice premier said China will continue to integrate its economy into the global one, and the Chinese economy will be a source of stability rather than risk.

He also said China will increase market access, while growth of its economy will be in a “reasonable range”.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Richard Borsuk

