Capital formation accounted for 36.1 percent of China's 2015 GDP: stats bureau
January 19, 2016 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Capital formation accounted for 36.1 percent of China's 2015 GDP: stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s capital formation accounted for 36.1 percent of 2015 growth in gross domestic product, the country’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

Net exports trimmed 2.5 percent from GDP in 2015, statistics bureau officials said.

They also said China’s unemployment rate was 5.01 percent, based on figures at the end of 2015.

The figures came from Wang Baoan, the chief of the National Bureau of Statistics, and Sheng Laiyun, the spokesman of the bureau, who both spoke to reporters following a press conference about Q4 GDP on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Richard Borsuk

