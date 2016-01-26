China's economic fundamentals remain sound - stats bureau chief

A view of Shanghai's skyscrapers, Oriental Pearl Tower (L), Shanghai Tower (2nd L), Jin Mao Tower (2nd R) and the Shanghai World Financial Center (R) are seen amid heavy smog in Shanghai, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economic fundamentals remain sound and the economy remains resilient, the chief of the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Tuesday.

Wang Baoan made the comments at a briefing held one week after the bureau released economic growth data for the fourth quarter and 2015.

He reiterated that China’s GDP data was reliable.

China’s annual economic growth slowed to 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, the weakest since the financial crisis, adding pressure on a government that is struggling to restore investor confidence.

The government reported annual economic growth of 6.9 percent in 2015 - the poorest showing in 25 years and slowing from 7.3 percent in 2014.