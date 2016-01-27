FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China achieved main economic goals in 2015: Premier
#Business News
January 27, 2016 / 3:26 AM / 2 years ago

China achieved main economic goals in 2015: Premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang waves as he leaves the Inaugural Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, China, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China achieved its main economic goals in 2015, Premier Li Keqiang said at a conference on Wednesday, adding that he is confident the country can overcome economic challenges.

The premier also said that China’s 6.9 percent GDP growth in 2015 was “hard-won,” and the country was impacted by the sluggish global economies last year.

He denied that China is to blame for increasing volatility in global markets.

Li called for more confidence on the world’s second largest economy in the future.

China’s full-year 2015 gross domestic products (GDP) growth slowed to 6.9 percent, its slowest rate in 25 years.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
