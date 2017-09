An employee stands next to a container ship at Ningbo port in Ningbo, Zhejiang province June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is likely to grow between 6.6 percent and 6.8 percent in 2016, the Shanghai Securities News said quoting the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

The forecast was made in the think-tank’s Blue Book on China’s economy that was released on Tuesday.