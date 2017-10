China's President Hu Jintao (front R) and Premier Wen Jiabao (front L) clap as they attend the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China aims to grow its economy by about 7.5 percent in 2012 and sees inflation running at around 4 percent for the year, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Monday as the country kicks off its annual parliament meetings.

Wen also said China will have a 2012 fiscal deficit of 800 billion yuan, or around 1.5 percent of its gross domestic product.