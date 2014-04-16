FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China statistics bureau: Q1 GDP growth still within targeted range
April 16, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

China statistics bureau: Q1 GDP growth still within targeted range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economic growth in the first quarter was within range, and the employment situation remained stable and inflation under control, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

“Although economic growth slowed in the first quarter, in general, it stayed in a reasonable range,” said bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun.

The comments came at a media briefing following the release of data showing the economy grew 7.4 percent in January-March, slightly above expectations for 7.3 percent growth.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

