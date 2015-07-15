China stats bureau says positive changes in economy 'hard won'

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday that the positive changes in the economy in the April-June quarter were “hard won”, and the employment situation was better than expected in the first six months of this year.

Bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun said the second-quarter economic growth data of 7 percent, which beat analysts’ forecasts of 6.9 percent, were accurate, and there was no issue of the figures being inflated.