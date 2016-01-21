FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China faces deepening impact from world economy, commodity prices
#Business News
January 21, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

China faces deepening impact from world economy, commodity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The impact on China from the global economy and lower commodity prices is deepening, but the country’s economic fundamentals are good and Beijing will make sure the economy runs within a reasonable range, the cabinet said on Thursday.

The State Council reiterated that the government would tackle over-capacity in the steel and coal sectors first in its campaign to reduce supply gluts, according to a statement on its website. It also said that China should price in risks and challenges from the world economy and commodity values.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
