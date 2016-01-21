China faces deepening impact from world economy, commodity prices

BEIJING (Reuters) - The impact on China from the global economy and lower commodity prices is deepening, but the country’s economic fundamentals are good and Beijing will make sure the economy runs within a reasonable range, the cabinet said on Thursday.

The State Council reiterated that the government would tackle over-capacity in the steel and coal sectors first in its campaign to reduce supply gluts, according to a statement on its website. It also said that China should price in risks and challenges from the world economy and commodity values.