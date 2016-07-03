FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's summer harvest expected to produce 140 million tonnes of grain
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 3, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

China's summer harvest expected to produce 140 million tonnes of grain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A farmer rides a bicycle along a small alley between wheat fields in Chiping county, Shandong province March 24, 2014.Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's grain output from the summer harvest is expected to reach 140 million tonnes this year, the same as last year, the agriculture minister said in an interview with the official People's Daily on Sunday.

Han Changfu warned that El Nino might weigh on output this year, adding volatility in grain prices might reduce income for farmers.

China's summer harvest usually last for one month from late May to the end of June.

China's parliament said that it expected total grain output to reach more than 550 million tonnes this year.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.