China's summer harvest expected to produce 140 million tonnes of grain

A farmer rides a bicycle along a small alley between wheat fields in Chiping county, Shandong province March 24, 2014.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's grain output from the summer harvest is expected to reach 140 million tonnes this year, the same as last year, the agriculture minister said in an interview with the official People's Daily on Sunday.

Han Changfu warned that El Nino might weigh on output this year, adding volatility in grain prices might reduce income for farmers.

China's summer harvest usually last for one month from late May to the end of June.

China's parliament said that it expected total grain output to reach more than 550 million tonnes this year.