China's Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of 21st Century Council Beijing Conference at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep economic growth steady while forging ahead with reforms, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state television as saying on Thursday.

“We will continue to keep economic operations within a reasonable range,” Li said, adding that China’s economy was improving.