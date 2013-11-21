FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China premier: confident of achieving economic targets this year
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

China premier: confident of achieving economic targets this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will be able to achieve the government’s 7.5 percent economic growth target this year and keep consumer inflation around 3.5 percent, Premier Li Keqiang reiterated on Thursday.

China’s economy has stabilized and improved since the second half of this year and the leadership will further deepen comprehensive reforms to maintain long-term sustainable growth, Li added in a speech to close the China-EU Business Summit on Thursday.

The world’s second-largest economy grew at its quickest pace this year between July and September, underpinned by investment, though growth is expected to slow in coming months as the government embarks on a sweeping reform program to restructure the economy.

Reporting By Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.