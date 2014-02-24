China to keep economic growth within reasonable range in 2014

Smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant next to a viaduct on a hazy day in Tangshan, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top leaders reiterated pledges to keep the country’s economic growth within a reasonable range this year while forging ahead with reforms in all fronts.

China will maintain policy continuity this year, the Politburo, the country’s top decision-making body, said in a statement after a meeting.

There is good base for China to maintain medium to high speed growth over the long term, said the statement published on the central government website, www.gov.cn.