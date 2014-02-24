China to keep economic growth within reasonable range in 2014

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top leaders reiterated pledges to keep the country’s economic growth within a reasonable range this year while forging ahead with reforms in all fronts.
China will maintain policy continuity this year, the Politburo, the country’s top decision-making body, said in a statement after a meeting.
There is good base for China to maintain medium to high speed growth over the long term, said the statement published on the central government website, www.gov.cn.
Reporting by China economics team