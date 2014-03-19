FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
March 19, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

China Premier says to keep economy growing at a reasonable rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) leads the way as New Zealand Prime Minister John Key (front L) arrives for a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep economic growth at a reasonable rate while keeping inflation stable, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday.

Li also told a regular meeting of the State Council, or the cabinet, that China will continue to push forward reforms.

China’s economy slowed markedly in the first two months of the year, with growth in investment, retail sales and factory output all falling to multi-year lows.

Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
