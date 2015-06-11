FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Premier says economy faces relatively large downward pressure
June 11, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

China Premier says economy faces relatively large downward pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech with Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (not pictured) during an opening ceremony of a Chile-China economic forum in Santiago city, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy faces relatively large downward pressure, as the global recovery remains unsteady, Premier Li Keqiang said in comments seen on Thursday.

The world’s second-largest economy needed a new driving force to maintain steady growth, Li added.

Data earlier on Thursday showed China’s fixed-asset investment grew at its slowest rate in nearly 15 years in May, missing expectations and arguing for Beijing to increase policy support to avert a deeper downturn.

Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
