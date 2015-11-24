FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China on track to hit 7 percent GDP growth target this year: Premier Li
November 24, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

China on track to hit 7 percent GDP growth target this year: Premier Li

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang attends a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goh Seng Chong

SUZHOU, China (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday China was on track to reach its economic growth target of about 7 percent this year, and the economy was going through adjustments to maintain reasonable medium- to long-term growth.

Li made the comments during a summit in the city of Suzhou with leaders of 16 Central and Eastern European countries.

China was studying the possibility of establishing of a multilateral financial institution with Central and Eastern European countries, as well as a joint fund denominated in Chinese yuan, Li said in a speech.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
