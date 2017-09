China's premier says economic growth within reasonable range

China's Premier Li Keqiang listens to the Chinese national anthem during a welcoming ceremony for Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economic growth is within a reasonable range but the economy still faces challenges, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

Li said that he was confident of hitting major targets on economic and social development for 2015, according to his comments published on the central government’s website.

The government is aiming for annual economic growth of around 7 percent, which would be the weakest expansion in a quarter of a century.

China’s economy grew 6.9 percent between July and September from a year earlier, dipping below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.