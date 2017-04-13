China's economic growth remained stable in first quarter - state planner

Workers work at a construction site in front of Shanghai's financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China March 27, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic growth remained stable in the first quarter of 2017, the state planner said on Thursday.

China's economy likely grew by a solid 6.8 percent in the first quarter, the same pace as the previous quarter, due to sustained government infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying housing market, a Reuters poll of 60 economists showed.

The National Development and Reform Commission also said on Thursday that China approved 240.9 billion yuan $35.04 billion) of fixed-asset investments in the first quarter.

($1 = 6.8751 Chinese yuan renminbi)