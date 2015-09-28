FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's economic growth still within reasonable range: premier
September 28, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

China's economic growth still within reasonable range: premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) gestures as he speaks at a meeting to hear the investigation report of the explosions on August 12 at Binhai new district of Tianjin, at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, September 22, 2015. Li on Tuesday told officials to accelerate a thorough investigation of the blasts which killed at least 165 people in the northern Chinese port city, Xinhua News Agency reported. Picture taken September 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economic growth remains within a reasonable range as employment still holds up and household incomes rise, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

China’s favorable economic fundamentals have not changed and new growth drivers are emerging, it quoted Li as saying.

Global investors and policymakers have been on edge this year over the health of China’s economy, which appears set for its weakest performance in at least a quarter of a century.

A plunge in China's stock market over the summer and a surprise devaluation in the yuan CNY=CFXS have roiled global markets, and raised doubts inside and outside China over Beijing's ability to manage its economy.

Reporting by Winnie Zhou and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

