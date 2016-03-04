FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's premier says economy faces greater difficulties in 2016: state radio
March 4, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

China's premier says economy faces greater difficulties in 2016: state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's President Xi Jinping (L), Premier Li Keqiang (R) and Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attend the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is facing greater difficulties and challenges in 2016 as the government forges ahead with structural reforms, state radio on Friday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

The government will keep economic growth within a “reasonable range” this year, Li said.

China’s top economic planner has said the government would target economic growth of 6.5 percent to 7 percent this year, confirming a Reuters report, and sources said the money supply and inflation forecasts were in line with that target.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

