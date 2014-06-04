FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China house prices still facing upward pressures: ministry
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 4, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

China house prices still facing upward pressures: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers visit a real estate exhibition displaying models of apartments in Hefei, Anhui province, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Home prices in China are still facing upward pressures in some cities, and the issue of a shortage of housing supply is difficult to solve in the short term, the country’s housing ministry said in a statement ahead of a news briefing on Wednesday.

Private surveys showed China’s home prices fell slightly in May from the previous month, adding to fresh signs of cooling in a property market that has skirted bubble territory in recent months.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

