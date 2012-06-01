China eyes domestic demand to spur growth: vice NDRC head

BEIJING (Reuters) - China needs to boost domestic demand to stimulate economic growth, Du Ying, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s most powerful economic planner, said on Friday.

Global markets were rife with speculation this week that China is about to unveil another round of fiscal stimulus to steady the world’s No. 2 economy as Europe sinks deeper into its debt quagmire.

But a senior NDRC official said this week there was little chance of China rolling out another giant spending package similar to that in 2008/2009, when Beijing pushed out a 4 trillion yuan ($628 billion) stimulus to fight the financial crisis.

Although the massive spending helped China’s economy bounce back quickly from the depths of the crisis, it also left a trail of sour government loans in its wake.

Investor hopes that Beijing would step in to support the economy are unlikely to fade in coming weeks, especially after China’s official purchasing managers’ index was shown sinking nearly 3 points to the year’s low of 50.4 in May. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan)