China's Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks during a news conference, after the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Barry Huang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should rely more market forces than macro tools to develop the economy, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in remarks published on Thursday, state radio reported.

He also repeated that the government should let the market to play a decisive role in allocating resources.

Li made the comments on Wednesday during a visit to the northeastern Liaoning province.