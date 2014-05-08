FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China can grow economy by about 7.5 percent in 2014: premier
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 8, 2014 / 11:09 AM / 3 years ago

China can grow economy by about 7.5 percent in 2014: premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the opening of the World Economic Forum on Africa event in Abuja May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is confident about expanding its economy by around 7.5 percent this year, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency as saying on Thursday, in line with the government’s growth target.

The remarks from Li, who is on a state visit to Africa, follows data that showed China’s trade sector returning to slight growth in April as orders to the United States and Europe surged, though the outlook remains cloudy.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.