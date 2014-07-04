FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China premier says economy fares better in second quarter than first quarter
July 4, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

China premier says economy fares better in second quarter than first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's Premier Li Keqiang addresses journalists during a joint news briefing with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (not pictured) in Athens June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economic performance has improved in the second quarter from the first quarter, though the downward pressure should not yet be ignored, Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement published on Friday.

Li also pledged to pay more attention to the implementation of targeted measures to improve macroeconomic policy control to guarantee that the annual economic growth target can be achieved.

The premier made the remarks in a meeting on Thursday with provincial leaders and entrepreneurs in Changsha, in southwestern China’s Hunan province.

He also repeated that the government will step up efforts to build more infrastructure projects, including railway and energy ones, in poorer regions.

Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

