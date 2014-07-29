FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2014 / 11:32 AM / in 3 years

China to hold key economic meeting in October: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (front) gestures for delegates to sit before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will hold in October the fourth plenary session, a meeting of top officials where economic issues will be discussed, state television quoted the country’s Politburo as saying.

The Politburo is a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party.

State television also said China would keep its monetary policy stable for the rest of this year as it frees up more industries that are dominated by monopolies.

Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel

