Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Chinese port city of Tianjin September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China can meet its economic growth target of around 7.5 percent this year although the country cannot avoid short-term fluctuations in activity, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying.

Authorities will also keep China’s monetary policy stable, xinhua quoted Li as saying.