China's Premier Li Keqiang is seen behind a lamp on a TV camera while he answers a question from a journalist at annual news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China must use macroeconomic policy tools and expand “reform and opening” to achieve the stable growth that it needs, as well as to withstand downward economic pressure, Premier Li Keqiang said.

Li was speaking during a visit to a bank in the eastern province of Fujian, the central government’s main website, gov.cn, reported late on Thursday.