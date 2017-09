Labourers work on top of a construction site in Jinning, Yunnan province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s economy will likely grow at or above 6.5 percent next year, an official think-tank said in a report in the China Securities Journal on Monday.

The country’s consumer price index (CPI) will rise about 1.5 percent, government think-tank the State Information Center said.