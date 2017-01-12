FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China approved $246.6 billion fixed-asset investment in 2016: state planner
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2017 / 4:24 AM / 7 months ago

China approved $246.6 billion fixed-asset investment in 2016: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People cross a street at Nanshan district focusing on technology sectors in Shenzhen, China September 14, 2015.Bobby Yip

BEIJING (Reuters) - China approved 227 projects worth 1.704 trillion yuan ($246.55 billion) in 2016, the state planner said on Thursday.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 23 fixed-asset projects worth 184.0 billion yuan in December, NDRC spokesman Zhao Chenxi said at a regular press briefing.

China will invest 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.57 billion) between 2016 and 2018 in a three-year action plan to develop information infrastructure.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.