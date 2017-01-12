China approved $246.6 billion fixed-asset investment in 2016: state planner

People cross a street at Nanshan district focusing on technology sectors in Shenzhen, China September 14, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China approved 227 projects worth 1.704 trillion yuan ($246.55 billion) in 2016, the state planner said on Thursday.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved 23 fixed-asset projects worth 184.0 billion yuan in December, NDRC spokesman Zhao Chenxi said at a regular press briefing.

China will invest 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.57 billion) between 2016 and 2018 in a three-year action plan to develop information infrastructure.