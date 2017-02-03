FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China will keep monetary policy prudent and stable: central bank official
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 3, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 7 months ago

China will keep monetary policy prudent and stable: central bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will keep monetary policy generally prudent and stable, while also avoiding either a rapid slowdown in economic growth or excessive liquidity injections, the central bank assistant governor wrote on Friday.

The comments from the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) Zhang Xiaohui come after the central bank raised the rates on primary money market instruments on Friday in a further sign of a tightening policy bias.

China will keep the yuan basically stable and will avoid large volatility in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, Zhang wrote in an essay published by China Finance, a PBOC-affiliated magazine, through the messaging service WeChat.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.