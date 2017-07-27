China willing to sacrifice economic growth to control systemic risks: senior party official

China's national flag is seen in front of cranes on a construction site at a commercial district in Beijing, China, January 26, 2016.

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese economic official on Thursday indicated that policymakers would be willing to sacrifice some short-term economic growth in order to deal with systemic risks.

"(China can't let smaller risks) eventually lead to large systemic risks that would cause serious harm to China's economy," Yang Weimin, a senior economic official for the Communist Party, told reporters.

"We would rather sacrifice in some other areas, while also dealing with the relationship between stable growth and risk prevention", said Yang.

China will fine tune monetary policy to offset the impact of changes in market interest rates, said Wang Zhijun, another economic official.