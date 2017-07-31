FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's overall debt levels still high, central bank official says
July 31, 2017 / 9:53 AM / in 34 minutes

China's overall debt levels still high, central bank official says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A staff member walks in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, June 25, 2013.Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's overall debt levels are still high, despite initial results achieved by its deleveraging efforts, a central bank official said in the bank's China Finance magazine on Monday.

China will strengthen coordination of supervision and stabilize market expectations while steadily pushing ahead with deleveraging, said Zhang Xiaohui, assistant governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

In the magazine article, she said China would push forward with market-based exchange rate reform, striking a balance between greater currency flexibility and maintaining foreign exchange stability.

It would also improve the exchange rate mechanism and two-way fluctuations in an effort to maintain the yuan currency's stable position in the international monetary system, she added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

