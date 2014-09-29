China should direct policy to develop certain industries: central bank official

A Chinese national flag flutters in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should strengthen “targeted” and “structural” policy adjustments to encourage the development of areas including small enterprises and emerging industries, a central bank statistician said in an editorial in the Economic Daily on Monday.

Sheng Songcheng, head of the statistics department at the People’s Bank of China, also wrote that the economy would need to grow at an average of 6.7 percent annually to meet the government target of doubling gross domestic product in the decade to 2020.

He said the country should continue to pursue a stable monetary policy, while fine-tuning it at suitable times and to the appropriate degree. He listed agriculture and high technology as industries where funding should be directed.

Beijing has launched a series of stimulus measures since spring as economic growth faltered, aimed largely at shoring up more vulnerable sectors of the economy.

But a flurry of soft data in recent weeks has fueled expectations that even more policy steps will be needed soon if the government is to meet its economic growth target of around 7.5 percent this year, or at least come close.

The latest worrying data came at the weekend, with news that profits at China’s industrial companies fell in August from a year earlier. Unsteady foreign demand has dragged on exports, factory output and investment, while a rapidly cooling property market is increasingly weighing on other sectors.

Sheng’s comments echo those of Premier Li Keqiang earlier this month, who also stressed stability while saying the country would make targeted adjustments. China cannot rely on loose credit growth to lift the economy, Li said.

The government relied on rapid credit expansion and massive spending to stimulate the economy during the 2008/09 global finiancial crisis, but those measures met with criticism for allowing financial risks to grow.