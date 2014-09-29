FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China revises second quarter current account surplus to $73.4 billion
September 29, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

China revises second quarter current account surplus to $73.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk along a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING (Reuters) - China revised its current account surplus for the second quarter to $73.4 billion from a preliminary figure of $72.2 billion, the country’s foreign exchange regulator showed on Monday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange(SAFE) also revised down its capital and financial account deficit for the second quarter to $16.2 billion from an initial figure of $36.9 billion, it said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

