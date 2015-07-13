China Premier promises more precise policy adjustments

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang takes part in a news conference during a EU-China summit at the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will make targeted adjustments to its economic policies in a more effective and precise manner, Premier Li Keqiang told economic experts and business executives at a meeting on Monday, reiterating the government’s vows to support the economy.

Li also said China will pursue active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy to support its economy, which he is confident can sustain a reasonable pace of growth.

His remarks were published on the government’s website.