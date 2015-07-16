FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Li says Beijing can deal with risks to economy
#Business News
July 16, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

China's Li says Beijing can deal with risks to economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends a Franco-Chinese Economic Summit in Toulouse, southwestern France, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Lancelot

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has the confidence and ability to deal with the risks and challenges faced by its economy and ensure stability of the market, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Thursday.

Major economic indicators have picked up in the world’s second-largest economy, Li said, according to a statement on the Chinese government’s website.

He did not specifically mention China’s stock market, which crashed last week.

“We have the conditions and the ability to properly deal with risks and challenges,” Li told Jim, adding that China can “ensure stability expectations of the market and its stable and healthy development”.

Li also said that China can promote its “economic growth in the long-run to a medium-to-high standard”.

Li and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been silent about the recent dive in Chinese stocks.

Li’s comments came a day after China said its economy grew an annual 7 percent in the second quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
