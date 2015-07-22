FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's industrial sector still faces significant downward pressure
#Business News
July 22, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

China's industrial sector still faces significant downward pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A production line of Axela is seen inside the Changan Mazda factory in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kazunori Takada

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial sector still faces significant downward pressure and “arduous efforts” are needed to stabilize the economy, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

The ministry also told a press conference that firms in some industries were facing increasing difficulties in making profits.

Official data showed China’s factory output growth hit a five-month high of 6.8 percent in June compared with a year ago.

Reporting By Shen Yan and Nick Health; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
