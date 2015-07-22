BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial sector still faces significant downward pressure and “arduous efforts” are needed to stabilize the economy, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Wednesday.
The ministry also told a press conference that firms in some industries were facing increasing difficulties in making profits.
Official data showed China’s factory output growth hit a five-month high of 6.8 percent in June compared with a year ago.
Reporting By Shen Yan and Nick Health; Editing by Shri Navaratnam