China economy faces pressure but no hard landing: premier

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - China’s economy faces challenges and downward pressures but there is no risk of a hard landing as the government is fully capable of supporting growth, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday.
Li told the World Economic Forum in Dalian in northeastern China that he was confident that the government would achieve its main economic targets this year.
China will take steps to expand domestic demand and will implement policies to boost imports.
