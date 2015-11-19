FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Premier Li says economy moving in reasonable range
November 19, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

China's Premier Li says economy moving in reasonable range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer walks on scaffolding at a residential construction site in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is moving in a reasonable range and will be kept running smoothly, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday, according to the country’s official government website.

China will actively promote structural reforms and restructuring and strive to realize the economy’s sustained, healthy long-term development, Li said.

The world’s second-largest economy is on track this year to grow at its slowest pace in more than two decades. To counter that slowdown, China’s government has unleashed a number of measures aimed at turning the market from one dominated by manufacturing and investment to one driven by consumption and services.

China would strive to create a favorable business environment, improve intellectual property protections and become the most attractive destination for investment, said Li, adding that he welcomed foreign companies to invest in China.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Nick Macfie

