FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China trying to find balance of stable yuan, monetary policy adjustments and capital flows: stats bureau
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2016 / 4:31 AM / a year ago

China trying to find balance of stable yuan, monetary policy adjustments and capital flows: stats bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of yuan is seen at a foreign exchange store in Shanghai, China, in this December 1, 2015 file picture. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will try hard to find a balance between a stable yuan, monetary policy adjustments and capital flows when setting its macro policies, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and inclusion of the yuan in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights basket would add volatility to the yuan CNY=CFXS, it said.

China was seeing more cross-border capital flows with larger impacts on the balance of payments, the statistics bureau said in an online statement.

It noted that China would closely watch capital flows and Fed policy decisions.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.