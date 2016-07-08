FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 8, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

China President Xi says economy operating in line with expectations: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolic in Belgrade, Serbia June 18, 2016.Marko Djurica

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy is basically stable and operations are in line with expectations, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

China will firmly push ahead with supply-side reform, and continue to implement prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, Xi said at a meeting on the economy.

Xi said that the transition from old to new economic growth engines will require a process, and that there are differentiated economic trends.

China will use economic policies to stabilize expectations, the president said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
