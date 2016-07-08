China President Xi says economy operating in line with expectations: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy is basically stable and operations are in line with expectations, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, according to the Xinhua news agency.
China will firmly push ahead with supply-side reform, and continue to implement prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, Xi said at a meeting on the economy.
Xi said that the transition from old to new economic growth engines will require a process, and that there are differentiated economic trends.
China will use economic policies to stabilize expectations, the president said.
