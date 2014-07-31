FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says China property sector poses near-term growth risks
#Business News
July 31, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 3 years ago

IMF says China property sector poses near-term growth risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Weakness in China’s real estate sector poses near-term risks for the world’s second-largest economy, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official said on Thursday.

Near-term risks in China’s economy remained manageable due to the government’s policy buffers, Markus Rodlauer, deputy director of the IMF’s Asia Pacific Department and the fund’s mission chief for China, told reporters.

However, he said it was increasingly urgent for the government to push economic reforms because the current path of growth was unsustainable.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
