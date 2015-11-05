FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China urges U.S. Congress to ratify IMF quota reforms: Vice Finance Minister
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 5, 2015 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

China urges U.S. Congress to ratify IMF quota reforms: Vice Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Chinese embassy in London, Britain July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

BEIJING (Reuters) - China urged the U.S. Congress to adopt reforms to give emerging markets a bigger say at the International Monetary Fund(IMF) as soon as possible, the country’s Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Thursday.

Plans agreed in 2010 to give emerging markets more voting power and double the Fund’s resources have been delayed as the U.S. Congress has not approved the changes.

Zhu also told a meeting that China would pay close attention to the Federal Reserve’s meeting in December, which could usher in the first rate rise in the United States in almost a decade.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday signaled the prospect of a December “liftoff” but said rates would rise only gradually from then on to nurture the U.S. economic recovery.

Zhu reiterated that China’s economic fundamentals was solid despite exiting problems like overcapacity.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China can maintain annual economic growth of around 7 percent over the next five years even though economy continues to face uncertainties.

Reporting By Jenny Su and Nick Heath, writing by Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.