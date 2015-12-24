China's industrial output expected to grow around 6 percent in 2016: ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial output is likely to grow around 6 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, the same pace as in 2015, the country’s industry ministry said on Thursday.
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) also expected the data to be round 6 percent this year, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.
Official data showed China’s output grew 6.2 percent year-on-year in November, quickening from October’s 5.6 percent and beating expectations of 5.6 percent.
Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Sam Holmes