China's industrial profits grow 13.5 percent yr/yr in July

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial profits grew 13.5 percent in July compared to a year ago, slowing from June’s 17.9 percent annual rise, data showed on Thursday.

Between January and July, profits rose 11.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

China’s economy has had a rough ride this year as unsteady foreign and domestic demand dragged on exports, factory output and domestic investment. A surprisingly sharp slowdown in the housing market has also further dampened activity.